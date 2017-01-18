6 year old boy gives MLK speech

Nixon wants to be an astronaut doctor when he grows up (Source: WALB)

A video on YouTube is of a 6 year old named Soloman Nixon, and he gave 26 facts and reasons for how Dr. King inspired him.

One reason for every letter of the alphabet.

Nixon spends his free time learning four different languages.

He says Martin Luther King Jr.'s life is one he has loved learning about.

"People should be able to go to any school they want, he believed people should be able to go to any restaurant they want, he believed people should go to any playground they want or go to any hotel they want," said Nixon.

Nixon says he wants to be a astronaut doctor when he grows up.

