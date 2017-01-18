'Empty Bowls' annual event continues to raise awareness about hunger

Wednesday's event was sold out with over 400 people in attendance. (Source: WALB)

An Albany organization is working to raise awareness about hunger and show the creativity of local artists at the same time.

The Albany Area Arts Council and SOWEGA Council on Aging held it's 6th annual "Empty Bowls" event on Wednesday.

Attendees enjoyed soups cooked by local restaurants.

They also took home handcrafted bowls made by local artists.

Some of the proceeds go to the Meals on Wheels program.

"So everyday of every year there are seniors who are living in their homes and cannot get out and get a meal for themselves, so the funds we use go to that," said Izzie Saddler with the SOWEGA Council on Aging.

"They get to have a nice lunch and be with members of the community, and take home a piece of art and hopefully be more aware of all of the empty bowls throughout our community when they go home," explained Nicole Williams with the Albany Area Arts Council.

