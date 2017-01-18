EDC visits Marine Depot Maintenance Command for 'Made in Albany' campaign

Officials said that it has been impressive to learn about what these industries offer. (Source: WALB)

Folks with the Albany-Dougherty EDC toured the Marine Depot Maintenance Command as part of the 'Made in Albany' campaign. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Dougherty Economic Development Commission made another stop at an Albany business to showcase how the workforce here is important to the country.

The EDC toured the the Marine Depot Maintenance Command at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany for this month's #MadeInAlbany campaign.

Officials said that it has been impressive to learn about what these industries offer.

"This is actually a manufacturing facility that takes the equipment that's used in theater, brings it back completely, rebuilds it and when it leaves it is a totally new vehicle ready to go again," said Jay Smith with the Albany-Dougherty EDC.

Other businesses the EDC has toured include Sunyland Farms, Coats and Clark, Mars Chocolate and Pfizer.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.