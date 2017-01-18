Cat colonies aim to lower feral cat population

Grants allow the Humane Society to have roughly 50 cats fixed every month now. (Source: WALB)

Volunteers said they've currently spay and neutered 1,300 cats in the Lowndes County area in the last 3 years. (Source: WALB)

Humane Society volunteers said cat colonies are helping cut back on the feral cat population. (Source: WALB)

If you've seen stray cats around your home, you aren't alone. And many people think these cats are a nuisance.

However, the Lowndes County Humane Society is working to lower the feral cat population by taking care of them.

It's part of Julie Greenhaw's daily routine.

"It's plenty of food for once a day. Trust me, they eat well you can see," said Julie as she fed her colony of cats.

"I do 8 cans of wet then I have more dry that I'll show you shortly," Julie explained.

She takes care of one of many cat colonies hidden in Lowndes County.

Humane Society volunteers said these colonies are helping cut back on the feral cat population.

The cats are caught, spay or neutered, given a rabies shot, and then released again.

"We have currently spay and neutered 1,300 kitties in the Lowndes County area in the last 3 years," explained Julie.

Grants allow the Humane Society to have roughly 50 cats fixed every month now.

Lowndes County officials said the program is a tremendous help, but it's a problem that won't be solved any time soon.

"This problem could take years to get ahead of because it was not created overnight," explained Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information.

If kittens are found in the colonies, they are caught, spay or neutered, then put up for adoption.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.