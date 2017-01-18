Dougherty Co. coroner sworn in to office

Fowler's swearing-in took place at the Dougherty County Courthouse. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler was sworn in to office for his second term on Wednesday. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler was sworn-in on Wednesday to start another term.

Fowler's swearing-in took place at the Dougherty County Courthouse.

He said that he's excited to move forward with the coroner's office and that this job means more to him than just pronouncing someone dead.

He wants to teach the Dougherty County community ways to prevent death.

"My job is to deal with death, but if I can do anything to prevent a child from getting some kind of community disease or keep them from texting and driving or drinking and driving, I feel I have served the community," said Fowler.

This will be Fowler's second term as the Dougherty County Coroner.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.