Crime rates down, homicides up in Valdosta

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Crime is down in Valdosta this year, however homicide rates are up. 

According to the Valdosta Police Department, it had 4 more homicides in 2016 than in 2015.

But collectively crime, which includes rape, robbery, aggravated assaults, and others, is down.  

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said the department is working to ensure crime rates continue dropping in 2017.

"Working with the community and more training and more equipment for our law enforcement officers. But you can't underestimate the importance of community policing," said Chief Childress. 

Along with homicides going up, Childress said the department has also seen a rise in burglaries.

