'Bird Supper' tickets on sale

If you're interested in meeting your state leaders in person, Lowndes County and Valdosta leaders have an opportunity for you.

The annual 'Bird Supper' is less than a month away.

Anyone in the community is invited to attend.

State leaders will be at the supper in Atlanta to talk about topics hitting the floor at the General Assembly and hear concerns from the community.

"You can meet legislators you never dreamed that you would meet, and come to find out that you have a real common bond with them," said Mayor John Gayle about the supper.

"It's just a great time to get everyone in one room for a couple of hours to be able to talk about the laws that may be considered this session and the impact the laws might be on those of us who live in South Georgia," said Paige Dukes with Lowndes County public information.

The bird supper is February 1st at 5:00 p.m. It will be held at The Georgia Railroad Depot in Atlanta.

Tickets are $50 a person and can be purchased at the Lowndes County Judicial Complex.

