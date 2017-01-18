'Bird Supper' tickets on sale - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

'Bird Supper' tickets on sale

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect
The annual 'Bird Supper' is less than a month away. (Source: WALB) The annual 'Bird Supper' is less than a month away. (Source: WALB)
VAldosta Mayor John Gayle (Source: WALB) VAldosta Mayor John Gayle (Source: WALB)
Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information (Source: WALB) Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information (Source: WALB)
LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) -

If you're interested in meeting your state leaders in person, Lowndes County and Valdosta leaders have an opportunity for you. 

The annual 'Bird Supper' is less than a month away. 

Anyone in the community is invited to attend. 

State leaders will be at the supper in Atlanta to talk about topics hitting the floor at the General Assembly and hear concerns from the community. 

"You can meet legislators you never dreamed that you would meet, and come to find out that you have a real common bond with them," said Mayor John Gayle about the supper. 

"It's just a great time to get everyone in one room for a couple of hours to be able to talk about the laws that may be considered this session and the impact the laws might be on those of us who live in South Georgia," said Paige Dukes with Lowndes County public information. 

The bird supper is February 1st at 5:00 p.m. It will be held at The Georgia Railroad Depot in Atlanta. 

Tickets are $50 a person and can be purchased at the Lowndes County Judicial Complex. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Thomas Co. volunteers help rebuild storm victim's home

    Thomas Co. volunteers help rebuild storm victim's home

    Friday, April 21 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-04-21 21:07:11 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    More than 30 volunteers are hard at work with Habitat for Humanity helping a Thomas County storm victim build a new home. The home will soon belong to Sylvester Sharp, a man whose disability only allows him to get around in a wheelchair.

    More >>

    More than 30 volunteers are hard at work with Habitat for Humanity helping a Thomas County storm victim build a new home. The home will soon belong to Sylvester Sharp, a man whose disability only allows him to get around in a wheelchair.

    More >>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-04-21 22:26:39 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast April 21-22, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast April 21-22, 2017

    More >>

  • Boys and Girls Club of Albany reveals new collaborative center

    Boys and Girls Club of Albany reveals new collaborative center

    Friday, April 21 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-21 22:08:34 GMT
    The new center is located inside the Jane Wilson Unit (Source:WALB)The new center is located inside the Jane Wilson Unit (Source:WALB)

    On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Boys and Girls Club of Albany held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Collaboration Learning Center. “This collaborative center will give children the opportunity to work on different projects in a fun, exciting, new space,” Boys and Girls Club of Albany CEO Marvin Laster said.

    More >>

    On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Boys and Girls Club of Albany held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Collaboration Learning Center. “This collaborative center will give children the opportunity to work on different projects in a fun, exciting, new space,” Boys and Girls Club of Albany CEO Marvin Laster said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly