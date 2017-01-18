Lee County students present weather projects

Ian and Avery worked together on a very successful project. They both say they learned a lot and are now interested in Meteorology. (Source: WALB)

Students also had the chance to learn why the WALB Storm Tracker is important during storms. (Source: WALB)

Groups of students created a PowerPoint to present their forecast and otehr information they learned. (Source: WALB)

WALB and Lee County Middle School have partnered to teach students the basics of weather forecasting.

On Wednesday morning, groups of sixth graders at Lee County Middle School presented their final projects on weather forecasting.

Students were grouped together, and made a three day forecast, based on knowledge they learned about high and low pressure systems, different weather fronts and what causes precipitation.

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton judged their projects based on how accurate their information and forecasts were, how well the students communicated and how visually appealing their projects were.

The students also learned about WALB's First Alert Storm Tracker, and how it helps during severe weather.

"I learned that it's challenging to be in a group, and it is way harder than you think to be a meteorologist. In the end, when it all comes together, it is pretty cool to see what you come up with," said student Avery Fowler.

A few of the winners will have the opportunity to come to the station and record their own forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Gorton.

