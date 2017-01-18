Storm victims receive insurance help at Catastrophe Claims Village

If you had storm damage and need expert insurance claim advice, there is help available.

On Wednesday, folks with insurance questions stopped by a Catastrophe Claims Village, hosted by The Georgia Department of Insurance.

Storm victims came with their questions, their pictures, and estimates from contractors, to learn what they can do next to get the help they need.

"Helping consumers understand their claim, understand their insurance policy, any questions about insurance that they have, we're here to assist them with that today," said Assistant Director of Consumer Services and Disaster Coordinator Jo Anne Oni.

Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens asked insurance companies and representatives to come here to the Albany Home Depot to assist storm victims.

"If you have not already filed a claim, you can file a claim with an adjuster," Oni said. "They'll walk you through it If your home is not habitable, they will provide you with additional living expense funds, based on your policy."

Oni said many of the storm victims' questions were about tree damage.

"Trees that don't hit a covered structure, the insurance company won't pay to remove those trees," she said. "So if they just fall in your yard or in your backyard, that's up to you to get that taken care of."

Oni said insurance companies will help if the trees hit your home or your fence, the insurance company will pay, minus your deductible, to remove the trees.

And lastly, Oni reminded residents of the importance of renter's insurance.

"Apartments, or if you're renting someone's home, it's very important for you to purchase renter's insurance because the owner of that home, they have coverage on that structure, but that doesn't cover your personal property," said Oni.

If you missed Wednesday's Claims Village, there will be another one Thursday in the Home Depot parking lot, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m..

People who who can't come in person can call the Insurance Department's Consumer Services Hotline at 1-800-656-2298.

Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

