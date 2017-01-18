United Way helps organize storm relief volunteers

United Way officials have said they have seen an outpouring of volunteers ready to help storm victims. (Source: WALB)

Officials with the United Way said there has been an incredible amount of support during the recent storm recovery.

Since cleanup began, officials said they have been getting countless emails from groups that would like to volunteer.

Some not even knowing where to go, or what to do.

Officials are reminding others that the United Way will point these groups to the correct place.

Once in contact, they'll be paired up with work based on the needs in the community.

Officials add that they're not surprised by the number of volunteers willing to help.

"I'm not surprised by the level of help that has come from this community to help ourselves. It's great to see. I know people in Albany are very philanthropic and people in Albany give a lot of their time, even outside of disaster. So this type of situation has just made the community bond even stronger, and we just hope to see it grow," explained Lakisha Bryant Bruce, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Georgia.

If you'd still like to volunteer, officials with United Way said that you can call them at (229) 883-6700.

You can also contribute to the disaster relief fund by mailing a check to them or by visiting the United Way of Southwest Georgia website.

