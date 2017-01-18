United Way helps organize storm relief volunteers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

United Way helps organize storm relief volunteers

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Officials with the United Way said there has been an incredible amount of support during the recent storm recovery.

Since cleanup began, officials said they have been getting countless emails from groups that would like to volunteer.

Some not even knowing where to go, or what to do.

Officials are reminding others that the United Way will point these groups to the correct place.

Once in contact, they'll be paired up with work based on the needs in the community.

Officials add that they're not surprised by the number of volunteers willing to help. 

"I'm not surprised by the level of help that has come from this community to help ourselves. It's great to see. I know people in Albany are very philanthropic and people in Albany give a lot of their time, even outside of disaster. So this type of situation has just made the community bond even stronger, and we just hope to see it grow," explained Lakisha Bryant Bruce, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Georgia.

If you'd still like to volunteer, officials with United Way said that you can call them at (229) 883-6700.

You can also contribute to the disaster relief fund by mailing a check to them or by visiting the United Way of Southwest Georgia website.

  Thomas Co. volunteers help rebuild storm victim's home

    Friday, April 21 2017
    More than 30 volunteers are hard at work with Habitat for Humanity helping a Thomas County storm victim build a new home. The home will soon belong to Sylvester Sharp, a man whose disability only allows him to get around in a wheelchair.

  Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015
    Friday, April 21 2017

    Fire Weather Forecast April 21-22, 2017

  Boys and Girls Club of Albany reveals new collaborative center

    Friday, April 21 2017
    The new center is located inside the Jane Wilson Unit (Source:WALB)The new center is located inside the Jane Wilson Unit (Source:WALB)

    On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Boys and Girls Club of Albany held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Collaboration Learning Center. "This collaborative center will give children the opportunity to work on different projects in a fun, exciting, new space," Boys and Girls Club of Albany CEO Marvin Laster said.

