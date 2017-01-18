Governor extends State of Emergency in 2 south GA counties

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has extended the State of Emergency for another seven days in Dougherty and Mitchell counties.

According to the Office of the Governor, Dougherty and Mitchell were the only two counties to request an extension to their State of Emergency.

Dougherty requested the extension because it needs assistance with debris removal and public safety.

And Mitchell County needs assistance with debris removal.

The new declaration extends the State of Emergency to 11:59 p.m. on January 25.

You can see the full declaration from the Governor's Office below:

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.