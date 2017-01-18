Governor extends State of Emergency in 2 south GA counties

More than 30 volunteers are hard at work with Habitat for Humanity helping a Thomas County storm victim build a new home. The home will soon belong to Sylvester Sharp, a man whose disability only allows him to get around in a wheelchair.More >>
Fire Weather Forecast April 21-22, 2017More >>
On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Boys and Girls Club of Albany held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Collaboration Learning Center. “This collaborative center will give children the opportunity to work on different projects in a fun, exciting, new space,” Boys and Girls Club of Albany CEO Marvin Laster said.More >>
Folks at the Albany Police Department are asking for your help. Officers are trying to raise money for one of their own. Lieutenant Conley has been employed with APD for 29 years.More >>
A special fundraiser took place on Friday, April 21, 2017 at Doublegate Country Club. Over 120 golfers teed off for the 16th Annual Cross-Handed Classic. Each year, organizers donate the proceeds from the tournament. This year, they will give the money to Mission Change who will disperse the funds to storm victims.More >>
