Man shoots himself and another in liquor store fight

Valdosta Police say they took felony warrants on a man who got into a fight at a liquor store, where he shot another man and ended up with a bullet in his own leg.

Late Saturday night, officers were called to Hill Street Booze on Hill Avenue, where a fight erupted between Leroy Brown and another man. The other man, who was not named in the police report, was shot in the arm as he tried to leave.

Bystanders tried to restrain Brown, who had a gun in his hand, and in the struggle, Brown was shot in the leg.

When officers arrived on the scene, both men were gone. Friends took the first man to the hospital in their car. They found Brown at a home soon after.

He was transported for medical treatment and then arrested on multiple felony charges, including Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and Criminal Damage to Property.

"The Valdosta Police Department commends the citizens who attempted to restrain the offender in this case from continuing to discharge his firearm in an attempt to commit further violence," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry. "The witnesses in this case who assisted Valdosta Police Officers while investigating are also recognized."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.