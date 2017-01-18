WATCH: Obama holds final news conference - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WATCH: Obama holds final news conference

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALB) -

President Barack Obama takes to the podium in the press room at the Whitehouse for the final time today.

The expected start time is about 2:00PM Eastern time.

At the news conference, Obama is expected to talk about his vision for the country after he is no longer president, and his commitment to working closely with the incoming Trump administration, his press secretary Josh Earnest said.

