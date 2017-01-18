WATCH: Obama holds final news conference

President Barack Obama takes to the podium in the press room at the Whitehouse for the final time today.

The expected start time is about 2:00PM Eastern time.

At the news conference, Obama is expected to talk about his vision for the country after he is no longer president, and his commitment to working closely with the incoming Trump administration, his press secretary Josh Earnest said.

WALB is providing a live feed of the event through NBC.

Mobile users, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.