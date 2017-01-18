Georgia Power: Recovery assistance offered

The Georgia Power Company issued a statement Wednesday morning, regarding the storm that hit Albany and nearby areas, the day after New Year's.

The utility said there was extensive damage due to the storm that took place on January 2, 2017.

Service to nearly 7,200 Georgia Power customers was impacted by the storm, and all customers were restored by Wednesday evening, January 4.

The utility said it offered to assist the City of Albany as needed, but has not been engaged in their restoration efforts to date.

The Albany City leaders who responded to WALB's initial calls said that they never knew Georgia Power offered assistance to Albany for power restoration.

On Wednesday night, Albany Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson and Emergency Management Director Ron Rowe said that this was the first they knew about Georgia Power's offer, and don't know who they made that offer to.

Both men said they were in the field assessing damage for most of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Roberson said that on Tuesday, Albany contacted Electric Cities Of Georgia, the joint trade service organization of 50 municipal utility providers.

Thomasville sent two trucks on Tuesday, and three assessment teams.

By Thursday night, 260 linemen from Georgia and Florida were in Albany working to restore power.

According to the GA power spokesman, Jacob Hawkins, this is the time-line their office operated with:

January 4th - GA Power offered assistance to the City of Albany, but their offer wasn't accepted.

January 11th - Their office was asked how the city could engage with the GA Power linemen.

January 11th - GEMA approached the office to ask if they could asses the restoration process and give feedback. The feedback their linemen gave was that the recovery process could be finished by the evening of the next day, January 12th.

Hawkins provided a statement about GA Power's role in the recovery efforts;

Georgia Power offered assistance to city leaders early in the restoration process and was ready to assist at any time. We do not have a mutual assistance agreement in place, but if the city had requested assistance, we would have responded quickly.

