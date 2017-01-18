How to stay motivated with your 2017 fitness goals

On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Boys and Girls Club of Albany held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Collaboration Learning Center. “This collaborative center will give children the opportunity to work on different projects in a fun, exciting, new space,” Boys and Girls Club of Albany CEO Marvin Laster said.More >>
Folks at the Albany Police Department are asking for your help. Officers are trying to raise money for one of their own. Lieutenant Conley has been employed with APD for 29 years.More >>
A special fundraiser took place on Friday, April 21, 2017 at Doublegate Country Club. Over 120 golfers teed off for the 16th Annual Cross-Handed Classic. Each year, organizers donate the proceeds from the tournament. This year, they will give the money to Mission Change who will disperse the funds to storm victims.More >>
A Dougherty County school had a special visitor from the state on Friday. State Superintendent Richard Woods stopped by Morningside Elementary School. He spoke to WALB about the upcoming state testing.More >>
An online system launched today to help vulnerable children and families in Dougherty County. 'Care Portal' gives churches and the Division of Family and Children Services an easy way to be in contact.More >>
