How to stay motivated with your 2017 fitness goals

The fitness instructors at 229 Yoga are hoping to help people reach their fitness goals. (Source:WALB)

To stay motivated, people should try joining a class. (Source:WALB)

Becoming more fit is one of the most popular resolutions. (Source:WALB)

According to the Statistic Brain Research Institute , around 42% of Americans made New Year’s resolutions for 2017. And a majority of those resolutions are about increasing their physical activity.

The American College of Sports Medicine suggests people join a fitness class to stay motivated this year.

Fitness experts at Albany’s 229 Yoga say fitness classes are great because they include an instructor that helps keep the class motivated throughout the session.

“We try to keep it fun and give you the option to do whatever you like,” said 229 Yoga Instructor Levent Gocken.

The classes also allow people to interact with others instead of by themselves.

Another trend for 2017 is yoga.

Fitness instructors at 229 Yoga agree because it’s been known to help blood flow, reduce stress, and improve digestion.

Next month, 229 Yoga hopes to continue motivating people by offering a “BRAG Ride” inside their cycling studio.

Each cycling class will cover a certain route and cover a different area of Georgia.

The ride will allow people the opportunity to cover over 200 miles.

“We’ll try to make it more of an adventure,” Gocken said.

To learn more about the “BRAG Ride” click here .

