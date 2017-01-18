Dublin VA clinic in midst of major expansion

WALB News 10 has updated its news app, making things better for viewers like you!More >>
A Thomasville man is behind bars in connection to multiple aggravated assault cases and burglaries in the past month. Willie Stanley is accused of assaulting a woman more than 3 times this month and stealing her belongings.More >>
Construction is now underway on the main road into Tired Creek Lake. Crews are in the process of widening the road and moving power lines back.More >>
Nursing students at Southern Regional Technical College can now continue their education one step further thanks to a new agreement.More >>
Stolen guns are now off the street after police used their dive team to find them earlier this week.More >>
