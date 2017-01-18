Dublin VA clinic in midst of major expansion

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center is growing to help serve its patients, with a $40 million construction plan.

There will soon be a huge new parking lot on site, which helps alleviate a nagging issue on the campus.

A new mental health building and extension of the dementia care unit will serve the needs of service personnel who need more care.

Construction on the 23,000 square foot mental health facility is expected to be complete in early 2018.

The new mental health building alone will cost approximately $9 million. A new boiler plant will cost $14 million.

"At the VA, construction represents improvement. Whether it is small-scale renovations or major projects like our new mental health building and boiler plant changes, it always means progress in the way that we care for veterans," said chief engineer Fred Williams. "Our focus is always on improving programs and services for our veterans, but we certainly enjoy the fact that construction activity contributes to local prosperity. Our VA medical center is part of the community, so we get a lot of satisfaction knowing that we are a vital part of its success."

The Dublin VA is Laurens County’s largest employer with approximately 1,350 employees.

