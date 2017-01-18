Today: Empty Bowls helps charities

Hundreds showed up for the 'Empty Bowls' event at the Civic Center last year (Source: WALB)

For the sixth consecutive year, the Empty Bowls event is happening in Albany.

The Albany Area Arts Council and SOWEGA Council on Aging host the gathering at 11:00AM at the Civic Center in Albany.

"Empty Bowls is a joint outreach," said Izzie Sadler, Development Director of the SOWEGA Council on Aging. "It is a project designed to fight hunger personalized by artists on a community level."

Patrons can enjoy a variety of soups from local restaurants, and take home a handcrafted bowl made by local artists.

This event is a fundraiser for both non-profit organizations.

Response to this event has been very positive, and the $20 tickets are sold out, Sadler said.

Over 400 people are expected to be at the event today.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.