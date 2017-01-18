Uphill climb: Raising a family in Georgia

We're in the first month of a new year, so starting off right may be on your mind.

A new study indicates that starting a family in the Peach State comes with many problems.

The personal-finance website WalletHub analyzed several factors, and concluded that Georgia ranks low in their 'Best & Worst States to Raise a Family.'

They looked at 40 key indicators of family-friendliness, ranging from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate.

The best Georgia ranked was 20th in the key areas factored, and that was for affordable housing. We are near the bottom in infant mortality.



Raising a Family in Georgia, Rankings-

46th – Infant Mortality Rate

26th – Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

27th – Violent-Crime Rate

44th – % of Families Below Poverty Level

20th – Housing Affordability

38th – Unemployment Rate

35th – Divorce Rate

44th – % of Two-Parent Families

Interestingly, the top state is North Dakota, and the bottom one is New Mexico.

For the full report, CLICK HERE

