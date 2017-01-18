Uphill climb: Raising a family in Georgia

Last night, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to two fires in less than two hours, and they're both blamed on folks leaving food cooking on the stove.More >>
Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a pedestrian on Shotwell Street, in front of CVS Pharmacy this morning.
Stolen guns are now off the street after police used their dive team to find them earlier this week.
Deputies were dispatched to Aubrey Road in reference to a domestic dispute, around 4:30 p.m.
The Albany Humane Society is pushing for pet owners to get their dogs or cats microchipped after many of them went missing during the January storms.
