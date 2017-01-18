Tuesday's high school basketball scores

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 17, 2017:
BOYS:
Lowndes 57, Colquitt Co. 45
Coffee 60, Northside-WR 44
Americus-Sumter 62, Shaw 50
Westover 67, Cairo 62
Crisp Co. 72, Monroe 71
Dougherty 71, Cook 64
Thomasville 63, Pelham 55
Berrien 45, Brooks Co. 41
Calhoun Co. 75, Miller Co. 37
Randolph-Clay 81, Baker Co. 21
Mitchell Co. 60, Stewart Co. 48
Clinch Co. 75, Montgomery Co. 56
Southland 52, Deerfield-Windsor 43
Terrell Academy 68, SGA 34
Highland Christian 65, Westwood 62
Sherwood Christian 69, Calvary Christian 62
GIRLS:
Colquitt Co. 78, Lowndes 71
Americus-Sumter 60, Shaw 36
Monroe 51, Crisp Co. 36
Cook 44, Dougherty 39
Pelham 62, Thomasville 30
Brooks Co. 59, Berrien 57
Mitchell Co. 47, Stewart Co. 29
Clinch Co. 34, Montgomery Co. 30
Deerfield-Windsor 47, Southland 45
Westwood 82, Highland Christian 16
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.