Tuesday's high school basketball scores

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 17, 2017:

BOYS:

Lowndes 57, Colquitt Co. 45

Coffee 60, Northside-WR 44

Americus-Sumter 62, Shaw 50

Westover 67, Cairo 62

Crisp Co. 72, Monroe 71

Dougherty 71, Cook 64

Thomasville 63, Pelham 55

Berrien 45, Brooks Co. 41

Calhoun Co. 75, Miller Co. 37

Randolph-Clay 81, Baker Co. 21

Mitchell Co. 60, Stewart Co. 48

Clinch Co. 75, Montgomery Co. 56

Southland 52, Deerfield-Windsor 43

Terrell Academy 68, SGA 34

Highland Christian 65, Westwood 62

Sherwood Christian 69, Calvary Christian 62

GIRLS:

Colquitt Co. 78, Lowndes 71

Americus-Sumter 60, Shaw 36

Monroe 51, Crisp Co. 36

Cook 44, Dougherty 39

Pelham 62, Thomasville 30

Brooks Co. 59, Berrien 57

Mitchell Co. 47, Stewart Co. 29

Clinch Co. 34, Montgomery Co. 30

Deerfield-Windsor 47, Southland 45

Westwood 82, Highland Christian 16

