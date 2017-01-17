Salvation Army's Place for Hope still without power 16 days after storm

Community Development workers at the City of Albany ended a week of public workshops with a celebration.More >>
Community Development workers at the City of Albany ended a week of public workshops with a celebration.More >>
South Georgians got active this evening, as part of a new initiative in Albany.More >>
South Georgians got active this evening, as part of a new initiative in Albany.More >>
A heated meeting Thursday night in Sylvester. Worth County NAACP leaders invited parents and students of Worth County High School to meet with a civil rights attorney.More >>
A heated meeting Thursday night in Sylvester. Worth County NAACP leaders invited parents and students of Worth County High School to meet with a civil rights attorney.More >>
Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.78"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -3.51".More >>
Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 1.76"; Normal for the Month 3.70"; Yearly Total 14.80"; -/+ Year to Date -3.51".More >>
Dougherty County leaders reminded residents to get their storm debris to the curb before next month's deadline, which is quickly approaching.More >>
Dougherty County leaders reminded residents to get their storm debris to the curb before next month's deadline, which is quickly approaching.More >>