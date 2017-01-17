Salvation Army's Place for Hope still without power 16 days after storm

Place for Hope is a center where the homeless can come to wash clothes, use the Internet and figure out their day. (Source: WALB)

The Salvation Army' s Place for Hope is still in the dark on Tuesday night. (Source: WALB)

An Albany center the homeless count on for daily shelter was still without power after the severe weather that tore through Southwest Georgia two weeks ago.

The Salvation Army's Place for Hope was still in the dark on Tuesday night.

Staff said the main power pole was broken, leaving the center without power.

Place for Hope is a center where the homeless can come to wash clothes, use the Internet and figure out their day.

"The good thing is for instance is our homeless shelter has still been in operation so we have been able for instance if they need to shower or what have you that can still happen," said Salvation Army Commander Major Kelly English.

Place for Hope staff said utility crews are working on the downed line and should have it restored by Wednesday.

