Wanted armed robbery suspect arrested in Americus

By Re-Essa Buckels, Reporter
Julian Myers (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Julian Myers (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

A wanted Americus man is in custody Tuesday night.

Julian Myers, 29, was arrested after investigators said he robbed Double D Foods in Americus on Thursday.

Myers is charged with robbery, armed robbery and burglary.

