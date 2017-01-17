Dougherty Co. Animal Control seeks donations

The group is in need of bedding (Source:WALB)

The group is hoping to educate the public (Source:WALB)

Dougherty County Animal Control workers are collecting donations to make the lives of man's best friend a little more comfortable.

The agency is asking for clean bedding, preferably straw or cedar chips, to keep the dogs they encounter warm.

Officers say conditions can become dangerous for animals when temperatures dip below freezing during the winter.

"It helps keep the dogs body heat inside the structure and gives them a buffer between the floor and the dog," said animal control officer Tamara Piercey.

You can bring donations to the Dougherty County Animal Control office at DCP headquarters.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.