Volunteers push to help Albany storm victims rebuild

A group of volunteers is asking for your help to make Albany storm victims feel at home.

Stephen Young Ministries is collecting snacks, canned goods, toiletries and baby products.

They will, then, go door-to-door to give out items to those in-need.

Organizers said they have already delivered 500 meals and 800 hygiene packages.

"We're going into a phase where everybody is having to rebuild," said Pastor Stephen Young. "With that rebuilding, they're going to need help, they are still going to need continued help."

You can bring donations to Albany Auto Collision on West Broad Avenue or find the group on Facebook.

