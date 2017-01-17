Mitchell Co. football coach Cornelius steps down

Mitchell County head football coach Larry Cornelius has resigned after five seasons leading the Eagles.

He will be taking over the Lakewood High School football program in Sumter, SC.

"I love Mitchell County. I love the kids," he tells WALB. "This was the right move for my family."

Cornelius' wife is from Myrtle Beach, and he says it's time to move closer to family.

He took over in 2012, and went 30-24 in five seasons in Camilla. The Eagles reached the state playoffs three times under Cornelius' watch and won a region title in 2014.

"They're going to keep winning. We've got a great foundation in place," Cornelius says. "This team wanted to bring consistency back to the program, and they've done that. It's their team. I'm just the head coach."

Cornelius notes the Mitchell Co. middle school team has lost just twice in the last two years, and the program lost only eight seniors from the 2016 team.

He says he'll start at Lakewood Monday, but isn't fully leaving the Eagles just yet.

"I don't want to leave Mitchell County hanging. I'll do whatever they need," he says. "We've got a couple of kids still being recruited by college programs, and I want to be there for them. It'll be almost like coaching two programs for a while."

