Albany man charged for leading drug agents on chase

An Albany man is in the Dougherty County jail after leading Albany Dougherty Drug Unit agents on a chase Tuesday

39 year old Neiyeal Alford is charged with possession of cocaine and spice, and fleeing from police.

Officials say about 6:45PM, they tried to pull over Alford's SUV for a traffic violation, but he sped away.

Then at the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue, he jumped out of his car and ran, but was quickly caught.

Drug agents say they found small amounts of cocaine and spice in his car.

