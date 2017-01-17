Albany dog that went missing after storm found and home

A dog that went missing last week has found her way back to her family home.

The Hogue family said that their lost dog Gracie, has been found, and is now back home.

On Thursday, WALB told you the Hogue's beloved dog had disappeared out of their yard, her torn shirt left on the front porch.

They were hunting for their dog while trying to recover from storm damage.

But on Tuesday night, on Facebook, the family reported that Gracie had been taken to Bush's Animal Clinic, and because she was micro chipped, they were called and Gracie is now back home.

