Albany mother learns tough lesson after daughter sets house on fire

An Albany family was displaced from their home Tuesday night, after a preventable fire on Friday.

The mother said she's learned a tough lesson after her daughter, 5, set their house on fire.

"The next thing I know she's screaming 'Mommy mommy, there's smoke, I can't put it out,'" said Brittany Bodiford.

Terrifying words that came from Bodiford's daughter.

The fire was all caught on camera by a neighbor. In the video, there appears to be two billows of smoke coming out of the home.

It was about 5:30 Friday evening when Bodiford was cleaning up the kitchen, when her daughter ran in screaming there's smoke.

"I went into shock because I was just amazed that we made it out of there," said Bodiford.

But she was also scratching her head as to how the blaze even started.

"Fire department looked at her fingers and they could tell where she had struck a lighter," said Bodiford.

Her daughter then admitted she got hold to a lighter and lit a piece of paper on fire, and threw it on the floor.

Bodiford recently sat down and talked with her kids about not playing with lighters. But one month later, furniture, a flat screen TV and a remote control car are all singed.

Some toys and some clothes may be the only things left in the rubble, but the family said they are grateful they were still alive.

Words that were also spoken by her son, 7, who was away riding his bike with his brother and father.

And she wanted other parents to know about the tough lesson she learned.

"Don't ever doubt the possibility because I never suspected it myself, and because of it we lost everything. And it could've been worse. I could've lost one of my children," said Bodiford.

Bodiford said the Red Cross has placed them in a hotel for the week. But given they've lost everything, she's asking the community to donate boys clothing sizes 8-10 and 10-14 and girls clothing size six.

Also, the family is in need of toiletries and school supplies.

If you want to make a donation, call the American Red Cross at 229-889-9000.

