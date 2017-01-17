Albany Chamber of Commerce helping displaced businesses

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce is working with businesses displaced by the storm, to get them back up and going.

The Chamber has set up office space in their headquarters and at the Micro Business Center for Albany for businesses that were displaced by the storm, like the Executive offices of the Boys and Girls Club.

Albany Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said "To set up phone lines where there were no phone lines. And bringing in desks and setting them up. Codes for the copier. Simple things that you don't really think about when you think about business services and businesses being displaced."



Rivera Holmes says if any other chamber members need office space because of storm damage, you can call the chamber of commerce at 434-8700.

