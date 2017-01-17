American Legion posts pitch in to help storm victims

Two American Legion posts in south Georgia are doing what they can to help its members impacted by severe weather. (Source: WALB)

Both American Legion posts in Dougherty County and the one in Worth County are helping storm victims in the organization get their lives back to normal.

The group tapped into national resources to assist its members during the Flood of 1994. Now, it is following in the footsteps of a former Legionnaire.

"We've seen a need that we thought the American Legion could fill the void," said Post 512 Service Officer Jeremiah Paschal.

The organization is helping storm victims among its around 1500 members in the two counties.

Those with damage, as well as auxiliary members and the Sons of the American Legion, can apply for emergency fund grants through the group.

Organizers have set up a registration center at Post 512 in Albany. It'll be open Wednesday where legionnaires can apply for up to $3,000 in assistance, but the need isn't just financial.

"The aftershock. I mean emotionally. Most of them want someone to speak with, someone to care, someone to hear them and feel as if they care," said Paschal.

The sentiment is something Paschal said has been present in their organization for decades.

The group is following in the footsteps of Willie Pitts Jr., a legion member who led similar efforts during the Flood of '94.

"He took this in heart and worked hard during the flood setting up shelters, assisting veterans and their families with securing the emergency fund grant," said Paschal.

It's a legacy he adds he's honored to be a part of.

Members can visit Post 512 in Albany Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to begin their application.

