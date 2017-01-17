FEMA won't pay to remove most massive root-balls - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FEMA won't pay to remove most massive root-balls

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Removing massive tree root-balls pulled up by the region's tornadoes and damaging wind storms is an expensive project, and one that the government will not pay to remove.

In Albany alone, there is an estimated one million cubic yards of storm debris, and roughly ten percent so far has been collected from the shoulders of the road. 

EMA officials warn that homeowners are responsible for removing root balls.

"One of the big things with FEMA is root balls. If root balls are not in the right-of-way, if they are not a safety hazard, those root-balls in your yard, your contractor needs to dispose of those, we are not going to be able to do that," said EMA Director Ron Rowe.

Rowe wants people to be sure to carefully check their landscaping contracts to make sure the fee paid includes removing the tree stumps and root balls from the property.

If you hire a contractor to do that work, it is the contractors responsibility to haul the debris away.

They are not supposed to leave it on the side of the road.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Thomas Co. volunteers help rebuild storm victim's home

    Thomas Co. volunteers help rebuild storm victim's home

    Friday, April 21 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-04-21 21:07:11 GMT
    (Source:WALB)(Source:WALB)

    More than 30 volunteers are hard at work with Habitat for Humanity helping a Thomas County storm victim build a new home. The home will soon belong to Sylvester Sharp, a man whose disability only allows him to get around in a wheelchair.

    More >>

    More than 30 volunteers are hard at work with Habitat for Humanity helping a Thomas County storm victim build a new home. The home will soon belong to Sylvester Sharp, a man whose disability only allows him to get around in a wheelchair.

    More >>

  • Fire Weather Forecast

    Fire Weather Forecast

    Wednesday, December 30 2015 11:51 PM EST2015-12-31 04:51:24 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-04-21 22:26:39 GMT

    Fire Weather Forecast April 21-22, 2017

    More >>

    Fire Weather Forecast April 21-22, 2017

    More >>

  • Boys and Girls Club of Albany reveals new collaborative center

    Boys and Girls Club of Albany reveals new collaborative center

    Friday, April 21 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-21 22:08:34 GMT
    The new center is located inside the Jane Wilson Unit (Source:WALB)The new center is located inside the Jane Wilson Unit (Source:WALB)

    On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Boys and Girls Club of Albany held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Collaboration Learning Center. “This collaborative center will give children the opportunity to work on different projects in a fun, exciting, new space,” Boys and Girls Club of Albany CEO Marvin Laster said.

    More >>

    On Friday, April 21, 2017, the Boys and Girls Club of Albany held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Collaboration Learning Center. “This collaborative center will give children the opportunity to work on different projects in a fun, exciting, new space,” Boys and Girls Club of Albany CEO Marvin Laster said.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly