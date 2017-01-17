FEMA won't pay to remove most massive root-balls

Removing massive tree root-balls pulled up by the region's tornadoes and damaging wind storms is an expensive project, and one that the government will not pay to remove.

In Albany alone, there is an estimated one million cubic yards of storm debris, and roughly ten percent so far has been collected from the shoulders of the road.

EMA officials warn that homeowners are responsible for removing root balls.

"One of the big things with FEMA is root balls. If root balls are not in the right-of-way, if they are not a safety hazard, those root-balls in your yard, your contractor needs to dispose of those, we are not going to be able to do that," said EMA Director Ron Rowe.

Rowe wants people to be sure to carefully check their landscaping contracts to make sure the fee paid includes removing the tree stumps and root balls from the property.

If you hire a contractor to do that work, it is the contractors responsibility to haul the debris away.

They are not supposed to leave it on the side of the road.

