Rep. Bishop will attend Trump's swearing-in Friday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Rep. Bishop will attend Trump's swearing-in Friday

By Melissa Hodges, Anchor
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Congressman Sanford Bishop said he will attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Friday

Bishop said he has only missed one inauguration in his congressional career because of a surgery, George Bush's, and Bishop will be at Trump's swearing in on Friday.

Bishop said even though Trump "wasn't his candidate of choice", he plans to continue crossing party lines to get done what his constituents expect.

"After the elections are over I don't view my job as a partisan job. It is a public trust responsibility to act for and on behalf of the people in our area."

A presidential inauguration is an official joint session of Congress, and Bishop says his constituents expect him to have a good attendance record, and he will therefore attend Trump's swearing-in.

