AFD responds to visible smoke at home on War Eagle Avenue

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Crews responded to a home in the 1300 block of War Eagle Avenue where smoke was visible Tuesday afternoon.

The smoke was coming from inside the home from a shortage.

The call came in around 5:20.

No one was injured, but the family of six have been displaced until power is restore.

