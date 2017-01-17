Turner Co. EMA waiting to hear from FEMA on possible assistance

For Johnny Burgess, whose property received extensive damage, finances are at the top of his mind. (Source: WALB)

Although FEMA representatives were expected to survey the damage, they never actually went to Turner County. (Source: WALB)

The county spent $50,000 in public assistance money since the storm. (Source: WALB)

Turner Co. residents are still cleaning up debris after the storm on January 2. (Source: WALB)

Two weeks after a storm left 132 square miles of damage in Turner County, residents are still cleaning up the debris left behind.

Turner County Emergency Management Agency Director Mark Robinson said he's not sure if the area will receive assistance from FEMA, even though the damage is vast.

Robinson said they spent $50,000 in public assistance money since the storm on January 2.

However, although FEMA representatives were expected to survey the damage, they never actually went to Turner County.

Instead, Robinson's agency has been taking damage reports which they'll pass on to GEMA, who will pass them on to FEMA.

For Johnny Burgess, whose property on Highway 41 received extensive damage from straightline winds, finances are at the top of his mind.

"I can't afford to do a whole lot of cleaning all at once because it takes a whole lot of money," said Burgess.

Most of the physical help he has received has been from family members.

"When we first began to start, our family came out. My brother brought his big 'ole machine out, and we got all the trees out of the house."

Burgess has several trailers on the property that he rents out. Three of those were damaged, one of which was destroyed.

If FEMA were to assist Turner County, that funding would only cover uninsured homes, not rental properties or the miles of agriculture properties damaged in the storm.

Reports show 34 homes were damaged in Turner County during the storm.

Robinson said his agency now waiting to hear from FEMA on any possible assistance.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.