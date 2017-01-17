Inmates caught smuggling drugs into Colquitt County prison

"The were taping it to clothing and their bodies," said Murfin (Source: WALB)

City and county drug agents in Colquitt County had a recent encounter during daylight hours at a graveyard.

3 inmates were found bagging up tobacco and marijuana for smuggling into the county's prison.

Agents received an anonymous tip and had been watching the inmates for several days.

The 3 were taping it to their bodies and clothes to sneak into the building.

"We have correctional inmates who perform duties outside of the correctional facility. One of those work crews was at a workshop at Westview Cemetery and we received information that a drop was going to be done there," said Lt. Mike Murfin, Colquitt County Sheriff's Office.

They also found a cell phone on one of the inmates.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.