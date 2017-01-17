New plant will bring 35 jobs to Cook County

The plant will add 35 new jobs to the area (Source: WALB)

A plant coming to Cook County will be creating 35 new jobs for folks in the area.

The Linde Group will invest 40 million dollars for a new, custom plant in Adel.

The Munich-based manufacturer and supplier of industrial gases, produces and sells atmospheric gases such as liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen for a variety of industries including healthcare, food processing and metal manufacturing.

The facility is scheduled to be completed sometime early in 2019.

