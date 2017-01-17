Travel plaza opens in Ashburn, brings in more business from I-75

Stevi Thompson, President of the Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce, said the plaza will pull both people and their money into Ashburn. (Source: WALB)

A much anticipated travel center is now open for business off I-75 in Ashburn.

Turner County leaders said they hope it will lead to more and more business development.

The Flash Foods Travel Plaza not only has the typical gas station necessities, but it also features showers, laundry, a lounge and a deli.

Once it's operating at full capacity, the business will have brought the equivalent of 32 full-time jobs to the city.

It opened in December, and Stevi Thompson, President of the Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce, said the plaza will pull both people and their money into Ashburn.

"We're seeing people get off (the interstate) and not only are they filling up with gas and getting their essentials here and maybe getting lunch or breakfast here, but they're also going to our other surrounding restaurants and businesses right here," said Thompson. "Everybody's been getting a little more of the action around here."

The Chamber of Commerce is now making plans to put small retail shops and casual dining on the 12 acres behind the travel plaza.

They hope to have a road finished and six to seven lots divided by the beginning of 2018.

To get a sneak peak of the travel plaza, watch WALB News 10's Emileigh Forrester take a Facebook Live tour here.

