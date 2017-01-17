Officials still waiting on FEMA

"As of today, I haven't heard anything from them," said Ron Rowe (Source: WALB)

Officials are still waiting on FEMA to designate the area for federal funding (Source: WALB)

Two weeks into storm cleanup, crews are still working alongside volunteers to get Albany back to normal, but city leaders estimate the recovery will take at least one year.

FEMA reps have toured the city to see the damage first hand, and the Governor's office has made a formal request for federal assistance.

Time is now running out on that request.

"The governor requested a federal declaration for the area here. Our deadline is tomorrow night at midnight," said Ron Rowe, EMA Director.

City and county officials still have no official word from Washington.

"We don't know anything yet. Time is running short. We have reached out and tried to get the word up, don't forget our deadline. If there is anything we need to do, let us know so we can help move this along," said Rowe.

Rowe said the FEMA teams that came to the area last Wednesday and Thursday had offered no time line for determining the cost of damages to the region.

"If in fact tomorrow, if we haven't heard anything, we're going to ask for an extension. We've already sent word up that we would be asking for an extension if we don't end up getting some declaration from the federal government," said Rowe.

Federal officials must reach a threshold of slightly less than $14 million dollars in uninsured damages caused by the storm to declare a federal disaster.

"They're gathering information, I know they did that several days afterward. But as of today, we have not received anymore correspondence from them," said Rowe.

For now, it's just a waiting game.

