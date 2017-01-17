Go-karts, bowling, football: Harbaugh makes off-the-wall, south GA recruiting stop

When Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made a recruiting visit to Leesburg Monday, he saw top line speed and power to knock over the opponent.

Just not from Lee County five-star recruit Aubrey Solomon.

The Wolverines coach and assistants stopped by for an in-home visit with the Trojans' defensive lineman Monday. The Solomons decided to take their guests for some go-kart racing and bowling at All-American Fun Park.

"[Harbaugh] was so excited when he saw the go-karts!" Aubrey's mother Sabrina Caldwell told WALB. "It was one of the best home visits I've experienced."

Solomon is one of Michigan's top targets for the 2017 class, ranked 31st in the country by 247 Sports. The Trojans' defensive lineman racked up 72 tackles, 11 sacks, 16 TFL, and three forced fumbles in 2016.

The 6'3, 288 pound All-American originally committed to the Wolverines, but re-opened his recruitment in August. Still, Michigan remains one of Solomon's top four schools.

Harbaugh was joined in Leesburg by Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebackers/special teams coach Chris Partridge. He also brought his daughter, Addie.

Solomon's mother says the trip to Fun Park seemed like the perfect spot for the visit.

"Coach said he likes visiting families of recruits, so we went to the best place where we knew family fun is always at the forefront," says Caldwell.

Along with the Wolverines, Solomon has narrowed his choices to USC, Georgia, and Alabama. He is expected to make his choice on National Signing Day on February 1.

