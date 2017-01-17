Ashburn museum to get national exposure on Travel Channel

Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce president Stevi Thompson said it's great exposure for the city. (Source: WALB)

The show will feature an original artifact the museum owns: a ball and chain used for chain gangs. (Source: WALB)

Ashburn's Crime & Punishment Museum will be featured on the Travel Channel later this week. (Source: WALB)

Ashburn's Crime & Punishment Museum will be featured on the Travel Channel later this week.

A production crew from the network made the trip to Turner County in August to shoot video of an original artifact the museum owns: a ball and chain used for chain gangs.

The show will tell the story of Robert Elliot Burns who escaped from Georgia chain gangs twice.

Ashburn-Turner County Chamber of Commerce president Stevi Thompson said it's great exposure for the city.

"We've just never had an opportunity like that, so people from Ashburn to California are going to be able to tune in and see a little piece of history here and see what Ashburn has to offer," Thompson said.

The show featuring the museum will air on the Travel Channel Thursday, January 19 at 7 p.m. to spot the museum.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.