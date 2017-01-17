Thomas Co. burglary suspect arrested after eluding police

A Thomas County man that has been on the run since last Thursday is now in custody. (Source: Thomas County Jail)

Deputies arrested Justin Burton at a house on Phillip Lane.

Officers received a tip that led them to the house.

He led deputies in Grady and Thomas County on a high speed chase last week going over 100 miles per hour.

Burton's wife was arrested last Thursday.

Investigators said getting him into custody was a top priority.

"He likes running in vehicles, he's dangerous on the road that's the big thing. That's why we tried to wait until we knew where he was going to be inside. That way we wouldn't have to chase him or anything," said Chief Investigator, Tim Watkins TCSO.

According to investigators, Burton is currently wanted in three counties.

