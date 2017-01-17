Car break in suspects arrested in Thomasville

Three men are behind bars tonight accused of breaking into cars. (Source:WALB)

Thomasville Police and the Thomas County Sheriff's Department teamed up to help catch the suspects.

An off duty officer called dispatch reporting a suspicious vehicle.

Officers said tracked down the car and one of the guys jumped out and ran.

Bryce Jones, Aaron Graham, Taurian Werts are now charged with entering autos.

