Valdosta City School bus involved in wreck

Officials said there were no students on the bus during the wreck. (Source: WALB)

A Valdosta City School bus was in a crash around 7:30 Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Valdosta Police Department.

Officials said there were no students on the bus during the wreck.

It happened at 200 North Forrest Street.

Officials said the bus driver failed to yield while turning left, and hit a dodge durango.

No one was transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.