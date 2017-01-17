Storm victims, first responders given meals by Albany Baptist Conference

The Albany Baptist Conference wants you to know there is still help available, two weeks after the storm.

They served meals to storm victims and law enforcement officers to show their support.

Grillers were out cooking the chicken, as volunteers made plates and handed out meals.

People who remain without power, or who suffered damage to their homes, came by to have a warm meal.

The President of Albany Baptist Conference, Reverend Edward J. Heath, says they want storm victims to know there's still help, two weeks after the storms.

"We feel like we need to give them some type of support to let them know, 'Hey, somebody has your back.' We're willing to do whatever we need to do to help. We are going to be out here doing what we do, as long as we can. As long as people continue to get on their feet," said Rev. Heath.

Along with lunch, they handed out necessary supplies and items for storm victims, such as clothing and shoes.

The Resource Center is open from 9 to 5, except on Sundays at Cutliff Grove Baptist on 841 West Broad Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

