AFD: Child playing with lighter starts house fire

We have new details about a fire that left a family without a home.

A neighbor's video captured a mobile home in flames on War Eagle Drive on Friday.

The Albany Fire Department said a child playing with a lighter started the fire.

Deputy Chief Sebon Burns said it's important parents take the time to teach their kids about fire safety.

"As a parent, you should put those lighters and matches in places where the children can't reach them," he said. "High places, you can hide them in places, because children are fascinated by fire and if given the opportunity to play with fire, they will."

Chief Burns reminded parents who smoke to keep their lighters or matches locked away our away from your child's reach.

