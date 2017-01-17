Bishop: Damage "will far exceed" FEMA limits

Congressman Sanford Bishop thinks South Georgia will get federal disaster assistance from FEMA.

Bishop was back in Albany Tuesday, 10 days after first touring the damage caused by nine tornadoes across eight counties on January 2.

The Congressman says he is hearing that progress is being made in the clean-up efforts, and that based on his experience with other major disasters, including the 1994 and 1998 floods, the damage he has seen across the region will qualify for federal assistance.

"And I think we will probably far exceed the $13.8 million threshold of uninsured damage and that we will be looking forward to federal assistance in the recovery efforts," said the long-term Congressman.

Bishop says the FEMA process will "take time", but that both the Governor's office and local officials have taken all of the necessary actions, including Governor Nathan Deal, making the request for federal assistance.

