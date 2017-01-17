Police: Woman cuts boyfriend's face with box cutter

An Albany woman is facing charges after police said she cut her boyfriend in the face with a box cutter.

Police arrested Starlette Nakia Boston, 41, Monday night.

Investigators said Boston cut her boyfriend Jason Wells after they got into an argument.

When officers arrived at the scene at the 500 block of Flint Avenue, police said Wells was bleeding on his face.

She is charged with aggravated assault.

