Editorial: The Albany Museum of Art's future

Out of all tragedies come opportunities. Some let us know how we could have handled things better in case this happens again, and sometimes there is a chance to rebuild what was damaged or destroyed, even bigger and better.

This happened after the Flood of 1994, when disaster relief funding afforded the opportunity for growth and redevelopment such as at Albany State University.

Another such opportunity is offered now, with the severe damage to the Albany Museum of Art. The question is should they rebuild on the present site, miles from other attractions, or relocate.

The Museum’s current location should be of great interest to the new ASU/Darton campus for future expansion.

We now have the opportunity to rebuild the Museum downtown, as another cornerstone for Albany’s downtown redevelopment.

How long have we looked for and hoped for such a quality institution, that will generate much more traffic downtown?

It is a no-brainer. The huge improvement offered with the Museum being located in close proximity to The Flint RiverQuarium, Thronateeska, The Municipal Auditorium, and the Arts Council.

The new construction of the micro-brewery and Albany Hotel building for residences, just adds to this exciting opportunity.

We call on the Museum board, City, and County Commissioners, and all stakeholder groups with economic development and our downtown and arts council to do everything possible to help make this a reality.

