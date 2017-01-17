DCSS students return to school after weeks of storm delay

Students returned to school for the first time since the Jan. 2 storms. (Source: WALB)

Thousands of Dougherty County students headed back to school on Tuesday after a long winter break.

The recent storms extended that break by almost two weeks.

Teachers, staff and parents at Lamar Reese Magnet School for the Arts gave students a warm welcome for their first day back. Principal Dr. Angela Shumate said it was exciting to see the students again.

"Just to look at their faces, knowing that what we've been through as a city, as a community, again, to have them come back still with the smiles on their faces, education is the key," Dr. Shumate said.

School officials say the extended winter break will not impact spring break or the end of the school year.

The testing period will be moved from early April to mid-April.

