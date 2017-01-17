DCSS students return to school after weeks of storm delay

A nonprofit in Crisp County is working to clean out people's closets and help those less fortunate at the same time. 'Keep Crisp Beautiful' is hosting a clothing drive this week.More >>
Crisp County's Sheriff appealed to voters to approve the next SPLOST vote for their county. Sheriff Billy Hancock said the next round of income from SPLOST taxes would help fund a new generator for the jail.
Saturday is Earth Day, so Lee County is holding its annual "Great American Clean-Up".
Albany police have a murder warrant for Jamale Devon Moore in the 2016 death of Justin King, 24. Now, they are issuing a lookout to the public, as they hunt for him.
Folks in Douglas have created the 'Shame on You' Anti-Litter and Beautification Program, under which, folks who are caught in the act of could have their names and photos posted on the City's social media platforms, and Channel 13. They could face also a fine of up to $1,000.
