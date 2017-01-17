Archbishop visits St. Teresa's School

The school sustained some damage from the recent storm. (Source:WALB)

A special Mass of Thanksgiving was held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at St. Teresa’s School.

Bishop Gregory Hartmayer of the Catholic Diocese of Savannah was in attendance.

Students, staff, and other parishioners joined the Bishop in praying for the victims of the recent storm.

After Mass, Bishop Hartmayer assessed the damage at the school.

Students returned to school on Friday, January 13, 2017, but a few of the classrooms are still unusable.

“I was really surprised when I came into Albany, to see the extent of the damage not only here at the school and the parish but throughout the neighborhood,” Bishop Hartmayer said.

Bishop Hartmayer also blessed St. Teresa’s new Pro-Life monument and the church’s new radio station, WTOA.

