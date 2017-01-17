GA Insurance Comm. helps with claims in Albany

People with insurance claims resulting from the January 2 storm damage can get expert insurance claim help in Albany Wednesday and Thursday.

The Georgia Department of Insurance will host a 'Catastrophe Claims Village' in Albany, in the Home Depot parking lot, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m..

"Thousands of residents have suffered tremendous losses, and we are here to help them on the road to recovery," Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. "I encourage all residents who have insurance questions or need help filing a claim to visit our Claims Village."

The Catastrophe Claims Village will operate in the parking lot of the Home Depot, at 1219 North Westover Blvd.

Hudgens’ Consumer Services staff along with the City of Albany Emergency Management Agency and representatives from many of the major insurance companies are scheduled to be in attendance.

People who who can't come in person can call the Insurance Department’s Consumer Services Hotline at 1-800-656-2298. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

